Volotea now connecting Bordeaux and Germany with 3 new routes!

For the first time, Volotea is providing a link between Bordeaux and three new German destinations: Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Hamburg.

These new links have been introduced following an unprecedented agreement with Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings.

These routes are an illustration of the airline’s growth in Bordeaux and its determination to boost connectivity in the region with lines to new European territories.

Volotea, the airline that links regional European capitals, has announced a unique business partnership with Lufthansa subsidiary, Eurowings, thus gaining a foothold in a new market, Germany. It has teamed up with this prominent local player to introduce three unique new routes between Bordeaux and Germany.

THREE EXCLUSIVE LINES TO DEVELOP CONNECTIVITY BETWEEN BORDEAUX AND GERMANY

Volotea continues to boost its firm local footing and regional connectivity, with the introduction of flights leaving from Bordeaux Airport, where the airline ranks third in terms of network. Following on from Calvi and Heraklion (last November), inhabitants of Bordeaux yearning to visit Germany can enjoy two new German destinations scheduled to operate from 26 May 2023 through to December:

Düsseldorf , the charming German capital of fashion with a vibrant art scene, that blends tradition and post-modernism: 16,000 tickets will be available on flights running every Monday and Friday .

Stuttgart, a city famous for its automotive history and vehicle museums: 16,000 tickets will also be available on flights from Bordeaux running every Monday and Friday – and Tuesday and Friday during July and August.

Inhabitants of Bordeaux and Germany looking for a getaway can also enjoy a third link as from 10 October through to the year-end:

Hamburg, the second largest city in Germany, with its architecture and layout largely shaped by its port and shipping business: a total of 2,500 flights will be operated every Tuesday and Friday.

These new routes are already available on the Volotea website, on top of the airline’s 25 destinations from Bordeaux in seven countries (Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Algeria, Germany and France). Ten of these links are exclusive (Cagliari, Santorini, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Split, Florence, Strasbourg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Hamburg).

A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT BETWEEN VOLOTEA AND EUROWINGS TO PROVIDE A DISTINCTIVE RANGE OF SERVICES TO BORDEAUX

This business agreement between Volotea and Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings marks a turning point in the market for European airways. By joining forces, the two players have combined a complementary network of over 140 routes in Europe: 100 liaisons operated by Eurowings and 40 by Volotea, without any overlap. These lines include new routes operated by Volotea in France (Bordeaux, Lyon and Nantes) as well as Italy (Florence and Verona) with a total of 60,000 seats.

Volotea has been one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe in this past decade, with operations in 16 countries catering to 100 destinations. The airline has been operating in Germany since 2019, handling the weekly domestic Airbus route between Hamburg and Toulouse. With this joint sales operation, Volotea is venturing into a new business market and has started to sell regular flights to Germany for the first time. Meanwhile, Eurowings has gained access to popular, small-to-medium destinations in France and Italy, thus forging ahead in line with its Pan-European growth strategy. Eurowings and Volotea now offer their passengers a more comprehensive range of travel options throughout Europe.

“We are delighted to be embarking on this new chapter in Germany with Bordeaux spearheading the agreement. With these three exclusive new destinations, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Hamburg, we now have a distinctive offer for the inhabitants of Bordeaux and Germany wishing to discover the region’s rich heritage. We are convinced that these exclusive links cater to the needs of our clients and will help to enhance the reputation and dynamics of these territories,” says Céline Lacroix, International Development Officer at Volotea

“Opening up these three lines represents significant headway in the reconstruction of our international network by adding three new destinations in Germany, in addition to the lines already available. They are considerably boosting our appeal to Germans, which is an important vector for growth in tourism for our territory,” says Simon Dreschel, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Bordeaux Airport