Volotea launches two new routes from Nice: Brussels South Charleroi and Olbia

From June 2023, Volotea, the airline of European regional capitals, will connect Nice with Olbia (Sardinia, Italy) and Brussels South Charleroi (Belgium) for the entire summer season.

Flights to Belgium are available twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The exclusive novel route offers nearly 14,000 tickets to Charleroi, in Wallonia. The opportunity to discover this charming historic city and the new Museum of Fine Arts of Charleroi which opened its doors last December.

Flights to Sardinia will also take place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays. Volotea thus offers fans of long weekends more than 14,000 tickets to the Italian island and becomes the leading airline at Olbia airport in terms of destination.

The airline already serves more than 9 destinations from Nice: Bordeaux, Brest, Caen, Lille, Luxembourg, Nantes, Palermo, Strasbourg and Venice.

The Nice – Charleroi and Nice – Olbia flights are available for sale now through all distribution channels and on the Volotea website.

“We are very happy to announce the launch of these two new destinations from the South of France: we now offer a total of 11 Volotea destinations from Nice! We are committed to offering our passengers ever more choice to broaden their travel horizons, especially during the summer period Volotea wishes to develop connectivity between European regional cities, particularly in France, our priority market, with quality flights and accessible to all,” says Céline Lacroix, International Development Manager at Volotea.