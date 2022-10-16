Volotea launches routes to Copenhagen from Nantes and Marseille

Copenhagen Airport (CPH) will soon be able to welcome a new low-cost airline. It will happen when Spanish Volotea opens two new routes next year between CPH and the French cities of Nantes and Marseille.

From next year, it will once again be possible to travel directly from Copenhagen to the two French cities of Marseille and Nantes. The airline Volotea comes to CPH for the first time and opens two new routes between Copenhagen and Nantes in western France and Marseille in southern France.

“I am sure that the new routes will please many passengers, who will now again have the opportunity to take a direct route to both Nantes and Marseille. Volotea is one of the major low-cost airlines in Europe, and it is important for Copenhagen Airport that Volotea sees potential in CPH and chooses to open two new routes“, says Morten Mortensen, head of route development at Copenhagen Airport.

Volotea will fly from Copenhagen to Nantes and Marseille twice a week. Both routes are flown by an Airbus A320 or A319 with room for up to 180 passengers.

Spanish Volotea is one of Europe’s major low-cost airlines with headquarters in Barcelona and was founded in 2011. Volotea has a fleet of 41 Airbus A320/A319 aircraft and flies more than 360 routes in 16 different countries. In 2021, Volotea won the title of Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline at the 2021 World Travel Awards.

13.10.2022