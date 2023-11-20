Volotea launches route between Berlin and Strasbourg

Volotea, the Spanish airline, is expanding its services from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to Strasbourg in France. This new direct route operates twice a week, departing from BER every Monday and Thursday using an Airbus A320. Strasbourg becomes Volotea’s third new destination at BER this year, joining Verona in northern Italy and Lyon in France.

The flight duration from BER to Strasbourg is approximately one hour and 30 minutes. Flights depart from BER at 11:00 am on Mondays and land in Strasbourg at 12:30 pm. Thursday flights depart from BER at 7:15 pm and arrive in Strasbourg at 8:45 pm. Return flights from Strasbourg to BER are scheduled on Mondays at 8:55 am and Thursdays at 5:05 pm.

Strasbourg, located in Alsace, boasts a historic town center with well-preserved half-timbered houses, narrow streets, and charming bridges. The old town island “Grande Ile” is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Additionally, the city hosts France’s oldest Christmas market, opening on November 24, and is adorned with festive decorations and lights. Strasbourg is also a modern international hub, home to significant EU institutions like the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights.