Volotea launches new routes from Venice to Lille, Nice and Hannover

Lille Airport and the low-cost airline Volotea announce the opening of reservations today for the new route to Venice Marco Polo. From October 21, Volotea will offer two weekly flights to Venice. Simultaneously, Volotea launches two more destinations from Venice: Nice and Hannover.

With this new and 3rd link to Italy, Volotea and Lille Airport are thus offering their Belgian and Hauts-de-France region customers direct access to Venice Marco Polo airport.

From October 21, 2022, Volotea will operate twice a week (Mondays and Fridays) the Lille – Venice Marco Polo route: a brand new route on which the company will offer more than 7,560 seats.

Marc-André Gennart, Managing Director of Lille Airport SAS, says:

“We are constantly looking for new destinations to offer our travellers. Venice remains one of the most attractive destinations in the world and we are delighted to have it added to our destination map. It is also a destination that requires quality timetables and the flight days (Monday and Friday) offered demonstrate Volotea’s desire to offer the best service to its customers departing from Lille. Thanks to these schedules, travellers can easily organise a long weekend in Venice or a short stay during the week. Volotea will be the only company to offer this destination departing from Lille Airport.”

In 2022, Volotea will serve a total of 16 destinations from its brand new Lille-Lesquin base in 5 European countries (Spain, France, Italy, Bulgaria and Croatia). Seven of them are new routes launched this year: Cagliari, Calvi, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, Split, Varna and Venice.

The flight schedule

Venice Marco Polo – Lille:

Flights on Mondays and Fridays

Departure from Venice Marco Polo: 18:35 / Arrival in Lille: 20:25.

Lille – Venice Marco Polo:

Flights on Mondays and Fridays

Departure from Lille: 20.55 / Arrival in Venice Marco Polo: 22.45.

April 8, 2022