Volotea launches new route from Brussels South Charleroi to Bordeaux starting February 2025

Volotea has announced a new route connecting Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Bordeaux, starting on February 21, 2025. The airline will operate two weekly flights, on Mondays and Fridays, using 180-seat Airbus A320s. From the summer of 2025, additional flights will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.

Bordeaux, a popular destination for Belgian travellers, is renowned for its rich history, fine cuisine, and famous wine region. Volotea’s new route adds to the growing list of destinations from Brussels-Charleroi, following the success of its Brussels-Charleroi to Nice connection. Tickets are available now on Volotea’s website.

Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, and Gilles Gosselin, Volotea’s Country Manager for France, expressed excitement about this new route, highlighting the airline’s commitment to offering direct and competitively priced flights.