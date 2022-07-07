Volotea launches a new route to Gran Canaria from Lille

In 2022, Volotea will offer a total of 24 destinations and more than 530,000 seats from Lille airport. The airline will connect Hauts-de-France to the Canary Islands every Saturday from November 12.

As of today, Volotea is launching a new route to Gran Canaria from Lille for departures from November 2022. Volotea is the 1st airline in terms of destinations departing from its new base Lille.

With this new link to Spain, the airline of European regional capitals offers its Hauts-de-France customers direct access to Gran Canaria. From November 12, 2022, Volotea will operate the Lille-Gran Canaria line once a week (Saturdays).

This new connection adds to the 4 routes already existing from Lille airport to Spain (Barcelona, ??Malaga, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca).

Tickets are on sale in France from today, on all distribution channels and on the Volotea website: www.volotea.com.

Volotea will offer 24 destinations this year from Lille airport.

“We are very pleased to announce the launch of this new Spanish destination offered from Lille airport. The Canary Islands allow travellers to extend the summer thanks to a very mild climate throughout the year. We are committed to offering our passengers ever more choice for their trips and this new destination from Lille illustrates our ambition to develop in France, our main market,” says Céline Lacroix, International Development Manager at Volotea.

