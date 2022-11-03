Volotea launches a new route to Florence from Toulouse

Volotea is offering a new connection to Florence from April 6th. Nearly 20,000 tickets are on sale this November, for trips planned for next spring. Volotea is the second company at Toulouse Airport in terms of destinations with 26 routes served.

Volotea is launching a new exclusive line to Florence from its Toulouse base. Nearly 20,000 tickets will be offered between April and October 2023, with flights operating on Thursdays and Sundays, allowing many travellers to enjoy long weekends and La Dolce Vita in one of Italy’s most beautiful cities. . Toulouse residents will be able to discover the capital of Tuscany, its architectural gems and its Renaissance masterpieces from April 6, 2022.

Toulouse – Florence flights are available for sale now through all distribution channels and on the Volotea website: www.volotea.com.

Volotea continues to develop its network of air routes to meet the desires of French people to get away from it all. In this logic, Toulouse becomes the third destination to serve Florence in France for the company (after Nantes and Bordeaux). With this new connection, the company confirms its second place in terms of destinations available from Toulouse with 26 destinations served, including 16 exclusive ones. In addition, Florence Airport will become the company’s 19th European base from 2023.

“We are very happy to announce the launch of this line to Florence, which allows us to enrich our offer from Toulouse to Italy, with now 4 Italian cities served from Toulouse. With this new destination arriving for spring, the ideal season to visit the city, our travellers will have the opportunity to discover the capital of Tuscany and enjoy long walks on the banks of the Arno. We are proud to offer this new choice to our passengers and this at always competitive prices,” says Céline Lacroix, Head of International Development at Volotea.

The airline recently won for the second consecutive year the award for “Europe’s Best Competitively Priced Airline” at the 2022 World Travel Awards, the industry’s most prestigious award recognizing excellence in the travel industry and tourism around the world.

Toulouse, November 3, 2022