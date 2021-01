Volotea has decided to get rid of its remaining fleet of 9 Boeing 717 aircraft. The Spanish low-cost airline had integrated the model in 2012 and at one time operated up to 19 units.

After their last commercial flight, the aircraft will be flown the Mojave desert.

The Boeing 717 was developed by McDonnell Douglas under the name MD-95.

Volotea’s fleet is now made up exclusively of Airbus A319 aircraft, currently 20 units with 3 more to come in the next months.