Volotea is adding two new routes to its network from Lille

Spanish airline Volotea is rounding off its range of destinations departing from Lille airport by adding two new routes to its French domestic network: Nantes and Toulouse will each be served at the rate of 4 flights per week from 2 April.

After Ajaccio, Bastia, Figari, Montpellier (and more recently Perpignan), Nantes and Toulouse complete Volotea’s offer to meet the expected demand for trips to French cities from next spring.

Already strongly present on the network with services to Corsica (Ajaccio, Bastia, Figari) and the Mediterranean coast (Montpellier, Perpignan), Volotea is expanding its range of services to major French cities with two new routes departing from Lille to Toulouse and Nantes.

After a conclusive first test period during the last end-of-year vacation, which confirmed the expectations of travellers, Nantes and Toulouse will each be served with 4 flights per week as of 2 April.

In a context where travellers will probably continue to favour national destinations, Volotea intends to meet the expected demand for direct flights to major French regions from next spring.

The flight schedule

Lille – Toulouse: up to 4 flights/week Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday from 2 April 2021

Monday: arrival from Toulouse 08:35 / departure from Lille 09:00

Thursday, Friday, Sunday: arrival from Toulouse 18:35 / departure from Lille 19:00

Lille – Nantes: up to 4 flights/week Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday from 2 April 2021

Monday: arrival from Nantes 08:10 / departure from Lille 08:35

Thursday, Friday, Sunday: arrival from Nantes 18:10 / departure from Lille 18:35

Reservations are already possible:

on the Volotea company website: www.volotea.com/fr/

on the Lille airport website: www.lille.aeroport.fr

in travel agencies

Lille, Tuesday 2 February 2021