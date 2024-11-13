Volotea expands in Lille with new Greek route for 2025

Volotea, Europe’s fastest-growing independent airline, continues to strengthen its presence at Lille-Lesquin Airport. The airline has announced the addition of a new route to Patras-Araxos, Greece, starting on April 9, 2025. This route will offer Lillois travellers direct flights once a week on Wednesdays, providing them with opportunities to enjoy the sunny beaches and charming atmosphere of this Greek destination.

Since opening its Lille base in April 2022, Volotea has established itself as the leading carrier at the airport, serving 31 destinations in 2025. The airline’s flights have maintained a 94% occupancy rate this year, highlighting strong passenger trust and the appeal of its network.

With the new Patras-Araxos route, Volotea’s total seat capacity from Lille will rise to 660,000 in 2025, an 8% increase from 2024. The expanded offerings will include connections to 30 destinations across eight countries, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Morocco, and Portugal.

Gilles Gosselin, Volotea’s Head of France, expressed pride in enhancing travel options for Lille residents, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to the region’s connectivity and economic growth. Magali Huchette, Director General of Lille-Lesquin Airport, praised Volotea’s continued success, noting that the partnership aligns with the airport’s goal to provide accessible and convenient travel for local passengers.

Volotea’s growth in 2024 has been marked by significant achievements, including nearly 500,000 passengers transported and a strong summer season with over 193,000 travellers. The airline’s 2024 results were bolstered by the popularity of island routes and the addition of three new destinations: Kalamata, Rhodes, and Corfu.

Recognised for its service, Volotea was named “Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe” by the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year in 2024 and received a four-star Skytrax rating for its commitment to passenger satisfaction.