Volotea expands Bordeaux operations with new routes to Morocco and Spain

Volotea is expanding its services from Bordeaux Airport by adding two new routes to Marrakech, Morocco, and Madrid, Spain, solidifying its position as the airport’s second-largest airline network with 32 destinations.

New Routes:

Marrakech, Morocco : Starting November 5, 2024, with flights twice a week (Tuesdays and Sundays), offering Bordeaux residents the chance to explore this historic city known for its gardens, souks, and architectural beauty.

: Starting November 5, 2024, with flights twice a week (Tuesdays and Sundays), offering Bordeaux residents the chance to explore this historic city known for its gardens, souks, and architectural beauty. Madrid, Spain: Beginning November 6, 2024, with flights three times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays), providing access to Spain’s vibrant capital, featuring attractions like the Reina Sofía Museum and Plaza Mayor.

Expansion and Commitment:

Volotea’s expansion in Bordeaux underscores its commitment to enhancing travel options for passengers and connecting Bordeaux with European and North African destinations. The airline now offers flights to eight countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Algeria, and Morocco.

Volotea will operate over 900,000 seats from Bordeaux in 2024, a 17% increase from 2023.

These new routes are available for booking through all distribution channels and on the Volotea website.