Volotea expands Bordeaux network with new routes to Agadir and Prague

Volotea is strengthening its presence in Bordeaux by launching two new direct routes to Agadir, Morocco, and Prague, Czech Republic, starting November 2025.

Agadir : Flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays (starting Nov 4) with 15,000 seats available.

Prague: Flights on Wednesdays and Sundays (starting Nov 26) with 4,300 seats available.

With these additions, Volotea now connects Bordeaux to 37 destinations in 10 countries. The expansion is supported by the arrival of a new Airbus A320 in May 2025, boosting annual capacity to 1.2 million seats (+32% vs. 2024) and creating 30 new jobs.

Volotea reaffirms its long-term commitment to enhancing Bordeaux’s connectivity while supporting the local economy.