Volotea discloses two new routes departing from its new base Lille: Palermo and Split

Volotea Airbus A319 at Lille-Lesquin

Volotea announces two new routes from Lille to Palermo and Split. In 2022, Volotea will offer a total of 15 destinations from its new French base at Lille airport, including five new routes in France and Europe.

Today (2 March), Volotea is launching two new routes to Palermo and Split from Lille for departures from next May.

  • Split (Croatia): will be served every Sunday from May 8
  • Palermo (Sicily): will be served every Friday from May 27

These two new routes complement the company’s recent announcements, which confirmed the establishment of its new French base at Lille airport and the launch of five new routes in France and Europe.

These new connections from Lille to Sicily and Croatia are in addition to the 13 existing links: Ajaccio, Bastia, Bordeaux, Cagliari, Calvi, Figari, Montpellier, Nice, Nantes, Palma de Mallorca, Perpignan, Toulouse, and Varna.

 

