Volotea connects France to Algeria with 3 new routes: Marseille-Oran, Marseille-Algiers and Bordeaux-Algiers

Volotea will launch a new route on 16 December, connecting Marseille Airport to Oran in Algeria and offering a total of 70,000 seats per year. And the airline will start operating flights to Algeria on 23 December from its bases in Marseille and Bordeaux with approximately 100,000 seats, thereby consolidating its growth in France.

Starting from 16 December 2021, Volotea will add Oran to its list of destinations from Marseille airport. The airline will operate two flights per week on this route over the Christmas holidays until January, with approximately 70,000 seats per year.

The new route will add to the 22 routes already available from Marseille-Provence airport.

The new route makes Volotea the second largest airline in terms of destinations served at Marseille Province airport, which became the company’s fifth base in France in 2018.

Starting from 23 December 2021, Volotea will add Algiers to its list of destinations from Bordeaux-Mérignac airport. The airline will run one flight per week with 30,000 seats per year on this route.

The new route will come into operation on 23 December 2021, adding to the 21 routes already available from Bordeaux airport.

“We are delighted to announce these new routes from Marseille and Bordeaux to Oran and Algiers. This is a big success story for us, which will help us to achieve further growth and expand the range of flights that we offer in France. We cannot wait to get started with these flights to Algeria and celebrate air borders being reopened. You can already buy tickets in France on the Volotea website and on all of the usual distribution channels. In Algeria, customers will be able to book their flights at travel agencies.” said Carlos Muñoz, Volotea founder and CEO.

Press release, 25 November 2021