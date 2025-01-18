Volotea closes Athens hub, SKY Express offers jobs to affected staff

Volotea, the Spanish low-cost airline, announced the closure of its Athens Airport hub after six years, affecting 80 direct and 450 indirect jobs. Despite the hub’s closure, the airline will continue operating all flights to and from Greece.

In response, SKY Express, a local competitor, extended an open invitation to Volotea’s displaced staff, offering employment opportunities. Highlighting its growth and commitment to the Greek market, SKY Express emphasised its aim to strengthen its position in the aviation sector while supporting affected workers during this transition.