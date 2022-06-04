Volotea celebrates its 10th anniversary at Bordeaux Airport and opens a new route to Nice

Volotea is the third largest airline operating from Bordeaux in terms of destinations, with 22 routes on offer.

Volotea provides around 70 direct jobs and 50 indirect jobs at Bordeaux-Mérignac.

Volotea celebrates its 10th year operating from Bordeaux airport, with more than 3.5 million passengers transported. This anniversary provides an opportunity for the airline to reiterate its engagement to the airport, the city and the local economy. To mark the occasion, the Volotea team presented a new route to Nice to the local press.

In 10 years, Volotea has transported more than 3.5 million passengers to and from Bordeaux and has been an ongoing player in the steady, coherent and complementary growth of the existing network in Bordeaux. This year, Volotea is offering a total of 22 destinations in 6 countries from Bordeaux, which represents 14 more routes than in 2012, when the airline began operating from the city’s airport. Volotea has increased the number of seats available in Bordeaux by 75% this year, compared to last year. The company currently employs 70 people in Bordeaux and has contributed to the creation of more than 50 indirect jobs.

Volotea offers 7 exclusive routes out of Bordeaux (Cagliari, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Florence, Santorini, Split and Strasbourg) and has just announced the opening of a new direct domestic route to Nice. This new route is in addition to two other openings in 2022, which have been operational since the end of May: Athens and Florence.

Bordeaux – Florence

As of 27 May 2022, Volotea has been operating twice-weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays) from Bordeaux to Florence.

Bordeaux – Athens

This new route has been operating twice a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays) since 28 May.

Bordeaux – Nice

This new route will operate twice a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays) as of 17 December. Tickets are already on sale in France, from all usual channels and via the Volotea website: www.volotea.com.

Historic economic and social development

Volotea is forecasting historic growth in Europe in 2022: France represents almost 50% of the airline’s activity, with a forecast of more than 5 million seats and a total of 192 connections in France, including 60 domestic links. The airline, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, aims to play a major role in the economic and social development of French regions with the creation of more than 150 new indirect jobs, and a total of over 600 Volotea employees in France in 2022. After Nantes, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Marseille, Lille and Lyon, the airline is set to open its 8th base in Lourdes this July.

‘We are very proud to be celebrating 10 years at our base in Bordeaux. We now offer 22 destinations from the airport and have transported more than 3.5 million passengers! This success has encouraged us to boost our offer to provide more seats, at affordable prices, to more destinations in France and Europe, as the launch this year of three new routes to Athens, Florence and Nice demonstrates. Our foothold in Bordeaux generates a positive economic and social impact for the region, and represents around 70 direct jobs and 50 indirect jobs, which highlights the key role of Bordeaux airport in the economic growth of the region,’ says Carlos Muñoz, Founder and CEO of Volotea.

‘This 10th anniversary of Volotea’s operations demonstrates the success of the airline in Bordeaux. With an offer enriched by three new routes this year, Volotea has become an emblematic player in travel for the people of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, and is highly committed to offering a quality travel experience’, commented Simon Dreschel, Chairman of the Board of Bordeaux Airport.

Bordeaux, 1 June 2022