Volotea carries 3.8 million passengers in 2020 with a 90.7% load factor

Against a backdrop of the health crisis and the trend in the aviation industry (which has seen an 80% drop in its business volume), Volotea has shared satisfactory figures for 2020, especially in Q3 when the airline registered 83% of activity versus the previous year. Volotea has been able to maintain strong connectivity on its network, albeit readjusted with a domestic programme, offering more than 290 routes. The reworking of its strategy enabled the airline to carry 3.8 M passengers over the year with a 90.7% seat load.

Volotea also increased its punctuality rate by 14.6% (OTP 15 of 91,7%), bringing its customer satisfaction rating to over 90%.

“ We feel very proud of these figures, very positive given the current context. Volotea’s reliability and flexibility, and its ability to offer a brand-new domestic network in record time have been key. These results, added to the syndicated loan of 150 million euros signed during the summer, help Volotea enter 2021 in a strong position, to benefit from the expected pick up of short-haul leisure traffic in Spring/Summer, as vaccination advances.” said Carlos Muñoz, Volotea’s Founder and CEO.

Volotea’s 2020 figures:

Flights operated: 30,600 (-49% versus 2019 / in comparison to -56% for the industry in Europe)

Passengers: 3.8 million

Routes operated: 293

Seat load: 90.7%

Punctuality OTP 15: 91.7% (+14.6 points versus 2019)

Customer recommendation rate: 90.6% (+4 points versus 2019)

Barcelona, 19 January 2021