Volotea boosts its fleet in 2022 with the addition of 6 Airbus A320 aircraft

During this year, Volotea will increase its fleet and operate a total of 41 aircraft in response to the opening of two new bases and its strong growth.

The airline updated part of its fleet with aircraft from the European manufacturer and became a full Airbus carrier in 2021. A more modern fleet will be more environmentally friendly and will help Volotea to improve its carbon footprint.

Volotea, the airline of Europe’s medium-sized cities, will increase its fleet this year by adding 6 Airbus A320 to its existing fleet, enabling the airline to reinforce its commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Volotea will operate its network this year with 6 more Airbus A320 (including 3 stand-by AC to ensure operational integrity) which will allow it to improve its cost structure in the next 2-3 years and to achieve an increase in supply thanks to the new aircraft having a greater capacity and a longer flight range.

The transition to a full-Airbus fleet last year, as well as the commitment to the A320 model, will allow Volotea to make its operations cleaner and more environmentally friendly. The Airbus A320 is a more sustainable aircraft due to its more efficient fuel consumption per passenger, which is in line with Volotea’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Since its launch, the airline has worked to make its routes more eco-efficient and minimize emissions. Since 2012, Volotea has developed more than 50 sustainability measures, thanks to which it has reduced its carbon footprint per passenger and kilometre by more than 41 percent since 2012. This year, the company will also introduce sustainable fuels and collaborate with manufacturers and the industry so that such fuels (now difficult to access) can be developed and more widely distributed as soon as possible.

“We are very proud to increase our fleet with 6 more Airbus A320. As a European company, we are very keen to count on Airbus as our long-term fleet partner. This year we will continue growing on our strategy of connecting mid and small European cities and launching our largest-ever offer on the market with over 11 million seats on sale, and the opening of two new bases in France. By growing our fleet with more modern aircraft, we will increase our competitiveness and take advantage of sizeable opportunities as we move forward, while becoming more responsible in protecting the environment”, commented Carlos Muñoz, founder and CEO of Volotea.

This year, Volotea will increase its capacity by almost 40 percent compared to 2019, when it offered 8 million seats. The airline expects to carry between 9 and 9.5 million passengers in 2022, which is about 32 percent more than its all-time record in 2019, when it carried 7.6 million passengers. It expects to reach 1,630 employees in the summer. The impact of Volotea’s growth will also mean the creation of 45 new routes, the opening of two new bases in France, reaching a total of 19, and an estimated operation of almost 70,000 flights compared to 40,500 in 2021 and almost 58,000 in 2019, close to 18 percent more.