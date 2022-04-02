Volotea announces a new route between Athens and Palermo

Volotea, the airline that connects medium-sized cities and European capitals, continues to lead the recovery of the tourism sector, and announced today in Athens the launch of a new international connection to Palermo: from June 10th, in fact, it will be possible to fly to the capital of Sicily. The new route, operated twice weekly (every Tuesday and Friday), provides an offer of over 11,500 tickets. With the announcement of this route, the total number of seats on sale for the summer of 2022 in Athens rises to more than 560,000, and the number of destinations gets to 15!

The launch of the new route shortens the distance between Greece and Sicily, guaranteeing an offer of comfortable flights at competitive prices to fly easily to Palermo, the main Sicilian city, full of art, history, beaches and amazing food.

The announcement of the flights to Palermo proves once again the company’s commitment to expanding the range of destinations that can be reached from the Greek capital during the summer months: Bilbao (new route 2022), Bordeaux (new route 2022), Lyon, Marseille, Nantes (new route 2022), Strasbourg, Bari, Turin (new route 2022), Venice, Verona, Crete, Mykonos, Santorini and Dubrovnik and now Palermo!

The airline will offer more than 560,000 seats (vs 182,000 seats offered in 2021) from Athens Airport and will operate more than 3,600 flights vs the 1,162 operated last year.

“Announcing the new Athens-Palermo connection fills us with pride and satisfaction. Only a few weeks ago, in fact, we launched in Athens a new route to Italy, to Turin, and since the beginning of the year, other two new routes to France (Bordeaux and Nantes) and Spain (Bilbao) as proof of our commitment to support the recovery of the tourism sector, both incoming and outgoing – said Valeria Rebasti, Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe of Volotea -. This new route will further expand the travel options of Greek passengers, allowing them to comfortably reach Sicily.”

Since the start of its activities in 2015, the year of its debut in Athens, Volotea has transported more than 1 million passengers with a total of over 11,000 flights.

All Volotea routes are available on the website www.volotea.com and through all travel agencies.