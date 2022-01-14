Volotea announces 3 new routes from Greece to France

Athens will be connected to Nantes and Bordeaux with 2 weekly frequencies while Zakynthos will have direct flights to Nantes with one weekly frequency, all flights will start the coming spring.

These new routes provide for an offer of more than 24,000 seats.

Thanks to those new routes, Volotea will operate 13 destinations from Athens.

Volotea, the low-cost airline that connects medium-sized cities and European capitals, today announced three new destinations that will enrich its offer in Greece: two new connections from Athens to Bordeaux and Nantes and one from Zakynthos to Nantes. The new route to Bordeaux, which will be operated twice a week (Tuesday and Saturday) from May 28th, provides for an offer of more than 9,000 seats, while flights between Athens and Nantes will be operated twice a week (Wednesday and Sunday) from May 29th with more than 10,000 seats on sale.

The route between Zakynthos and Nantes, which will start on June 2nd, is scheduled with one flight a week (Thursdays) and offers more than 5,000 seats.

The announcement of the new flights to Nantes and Bordeaux reconfirms the company’s commitment to providing a wide and complete range of destinations to Greek passengers. Since 2015, the year of its debut in Athens, Volotea has transported more than 3,5 million passengers to and from Greece, with a total of over 31,000 flights.

“We are very happy to be able to announce the launch of these routes, showing our commitment to the Greek market and our desire to keep on growing and developing new connections – said Valeria Rebasti, Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe of Volotea –Thanks to the new routes, not only we will offer our Greek clients a wider range of destinations, but we will also allow more and more tourists to visit Greece also from France, increasing, therefore, job opportunities and economic development in the country”

All Volotea routes are available on the website https://www.volotea.com/en/ and in all travel agencies.

Athens, January 12, 2022