Volotea announces 20th base in Brest, France, celebrating a decade of operations in Brittany

Volotea, the airline specialising in connecting small and mid-sized European cities, has revealed plans to establish its 20th base at Brest-Bretagne Airport in France. The announcement coincides with a decade of Volotea’s operations in the Brittany region, solidifying its position as a leader in domestic flights within France.

The new base in Brest, slated to operate from April 2024, will be equipped with an Airbus A320 aircraft, contributing to the creation of 30 direct jobs and nearly 200 indirect jobs. This move increases the total number of Volotea bases in France to nine, part of a broader network of 20 bases across Europe.

Volotea started operations in Brest ten years ago, having served almost 700,000 passengers on over 5,300 flights during this period. The addition of a new base in France underlines Volotea’s strategic commitment to enhancing connectivity in the Brittany region, boosting passenger numbers, and supporting local economic growth through employment opportunities.

In 2023 alone, Volotea has witnessed significant growth, carrying over 95,000 passengers, a 67% increase from the previous year. The airline’s average occupancy rate stands at 95%, and it has operated 58% more flights compared to 2022, totalling 580.

For 2024, Volotea plans to offer nearly 400,000 seats, a threefold increase from its 2023 capacity. The airline anticipates carrying over 345,000 passengers next year, reflecting a 190% growth compared to 2023 and a remarkable 1,630% increase since 2013.

Volotea’s 2024 destinations from Brest-Bretagne Airport will expand with the addition of 13 new routes, including connections to Athens, Barcelona, Faro, and Palermo. These developments mark a historic milestone for the airline, demonstrating its commitment to regional connectivity and economic impact.