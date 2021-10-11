Volotea adds Bordeaux from 17 December, its 9th route from Lille

Volotea, the airline of regional capitals, is launching a new route from Lille to Bordeaux as of the Christmas holidays. The latter is in addition to the 8 other routes already offered by Volotea from Lille airport.

From 17 December, Volotea will be offering a new route departing from Lille airport which will link the capital of Flanders to Bordeaux airport 5 times a week until January 3, then 6 times a week when service resumes in early April 2022.

In total, the company will offer a global offer of 53,000 seats per year between Lille and Bordeaux.

Volotea is thus pursuing its strategy and strengthening its connections within France. This new routeis in addition to the 8 already existing lines from Lille airport to Ajaccio, Bastia, Figari, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Perpignan and Toulouse.

Flights are currently marketed according to the following schedule:

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 17 December 2021 to 3 January 2022

Every day except Saturdays from 8 April 2022.

Lille, Monday 11 October 2021