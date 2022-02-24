Three new destinations from Lille airport with Volotea: Calvi, Palma de Mallorca and Varna

Lille airport announces three new destinations with the airline Volotea. Calvi (Corsica), Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and Varna (Bulgaria) are now part of the list of destinations. Flights will begin in May.

With the addition of Calvi to its air offer, Volotea will serve from Lille no less than four Corsican airports from the spring. Lille thus becomes an airport of choice for travelling to the Corsica Island of Beauty from Belgium. Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands), another coveted tourist destination and finally, Varna, in Bulgaria, on the Black Sea coast, complete the list of new destinations.

The three new destinations in detail

Calvi (Corsica):

1 flight per week (every Saturday) from June 4; a new connection which adds to the 3 already existing lines to Corsica (Ajaccio/ up to 6 flights per week, Bastia up to 5 flights per week and Figari/ up to 6 flights per week).

Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands):

1 flight per week (every Monday) from May 30

Varna (Bulgaria):

1 flight per week (every Thursday) from May 17

Reservations are already available on the company’s website, with tickets starting at €28: www.volotea.com/en/offers-flight/

The growing attractiveness of Lille and surrounding regions

On these three new lines, Volotea will offer a total of 21,840 seats. Thanks to these new destinations, Volotea will contribute to increasing the offer and providing greater accessibility to the district of Lille, its outskirts and Belgium.

By connecting several large regions, thanks to its increased accessibility and its ideal infrastructures (such as advantageous parking offers for example), Lille airport facilitates travel to and from Belgium. Indeed, Lille airport is a real asset for Belgian passengers due to its proximity to Belgium, its ease of access by the motorways which serve Lille as well as the simplicity of its terminal which make it very pleasant and welcoming.