Seven new routes from Lille Airport

The airline Volotea announces the establishment of a second aircraft based at Lille Airport and the launch very soon of 7 new international routes for this summer: Barcelona, ​​Faro, Menorca, Athens, Rome, Malaga and Heraklion.

Improved accessibility to major European cities

With the launch of 7 new routes, 6 of which are exclusive, Lille Airport and Volotea offer their Belgian customers and the Hauts-de-France region direct access to new destinations in Spain, Portugal, Greece and in Italy. Destinations that lend themselves as well to holiday trips this summer as to shorter stays. These lines will facilitate international service and accessibility to Lille Airport, in particular to and from major European capitals or cities.

Commitments honoured

This strategic decision coincides with the development commitments made by Lille Airport, in particular by offering offers that meet the expectations of both leisure passengers and the various Belgian border communities and the Hauts-de-France region.

By once again strengthening its presence at the Lille base, Volotea supports the airport in the economic and social development of the Euroregion, in particular with the additional creation of 30 direct jobs and 25 indirect jobs, in addition to those already created by the recent inauguration of the Volotea base on April 1st.

Marc-André Gennart, Managing Director of Lille Airport SAS, says:

“The installation of a second Volotea aircraft at its new base in Lille inaugurated less than a month ago is materialising much sooner than we had hoped. This is a strong and extremely positive signal for the Airport of our metropolis and our region, a marker of a real dynamic of resumption of economic, cultural, educational, tourist exchanges… We are honoured by this new sign of confidence from Volotea which will delight the representatives of the Spanish, Greek, Portuguese, and Italian communities and all those who have recently spoken since April 1st for new air links. This announcement also marks a new stage in the international development of our network of destinations, as we have committed to in our airport modernisation project.”

The programme in detail

Barcelona: from July 11, with up to 3 flights per week

Faro: from July 11, with 1 flight per week

Athens: from July 12, with up to 2 flights per week

Menorca: from July 13, with 1 flight per week

Rome: from July 14, with up to 2 flights per week

Malaga: from July 14, with 1 flight per week

Heraklion: from July 16, with 1 flight per week

Tickets will be on sale from today, through all distribution channels and on the Volotea website: www.volotea.com

April 28, 2022