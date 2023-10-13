New flight to Lyon from Berlin with Volotea

Flights from BER to France are being given a boost with an attractive new destination: the airline Volotea is now flying to Lyon with immediate effect. The French metropolis is on the Spanish airline’s flight schedule twice a week – every Thursday and Sunday. The flight time is just under two hours.

In addition to Verona in northern Italy, Lyon is the second new destination offered by the airline, which began operations at BER at the end of May 2023. Tickets can be booked directly with Volotea and its partner airline Eurowings.