New flight to Lyon from Berlin with Volotea

Flights from BER to France are being given a boost with an attractive new destination: the airline Volotea is now flying to Lyon with immediate effect. The French metropolis is on the Spanish airline’s flight schedule twice a week – every Thursday and Sunday. The flight time is just under two hours.
In addition to Verona in northern Italy, Lyon is the second new destination offered by the airline, which began operations at BER at the end of May 2023. Tickets can be booked directly with Volotea and its partner airline Eurowings.
Lyon – Gourmet capital with UNESCO World Heritage Site
The sophisticated city of Lyon is beautifully nestled between the Rhône and Saône rivers. The magnificent Beaujolais vineyards and the pretty Rhône Valley are within reach here. As the capital of the Rhône-Alpes region, Lyon is the third largest city in France after Paris and Marseille. Its history goes back to antiquity. Four districts in the city centre are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the picturesque Old Town with its winding alleys and secret passages. As the culinary capital of France, the concentration of gourmet restaurants with Michelin stars is the highest in the country. Lyon also offers a wide range of cultural activities with exciting events such as the Festival of Lights and the Jazz Festival. The region is a must for wine lovers with its vineyards and pretty medieval villages.