On 10 September, a Volotea Airbus A319 (registered EC-MTD) was operating domestic flight V72820 between Ajaccio and Brest, France. During descent, however, the pilots mistakenly approached for Landivisiau Naval Airbase, 22 kilometers (13 miles) east of its destination airport.

At 1,300 feet, the pilots aborted the approach, made a 360 turn and continued towards Brest airport, where they safely landed 20 minutes later.