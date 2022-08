The violent storm at France’s Corsica on 18 August has damaged a Volotea Airbus A319 (registered EC-MUX). Gusts of more than 130 km/h were recorded, moving around ground equipment like a leaf.

The airline was forced to send a replacement Airbus A320 (registered EC-NQM) from Olbia, Italy, to Ajaccio to perform a flight to Lille, France.