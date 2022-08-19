Volotea Airbus A319 damaged as storms hits France’s Corsica

The violent storm at France’s Corsica on 18 August has damaged a Volotea Airbus A319 (registered EC-MUX). Gusts of more than 130 km/h were recorded, moving around ground equipment like a leaf.

The airline was forced to send a replacement Airbus A320 (registered EC-NQM) from Olbia, Italy to Ajaccio to perform a flight to Lille, France.

?? Tempête en Corse : un Airbus A319 de Volotea a été endommagé ce matin à l’aéroport d’Ajaccio, lors du violent orage. Des rafales à plus de 131 km/h ont balayé, jeudi 18 août, l'aéroport d'Ajaccio. La Corse a été placée en vigilance orange. https://t.co/EjH1519cWQ pic.twitter.com/Aq0dmd0GhZ — air plus news (@airplusnews) August 18, 2022