After the success of its route to Oran, Volotea announces the opening of a new route to Constantine from Marseille

Following the success of its Marseille – Oran route, Volotea is launching a new route to Constantine from Marseille-Provence airport with departures from 14 April 2022.

From 14 April 2022, Volotea will operate a weekly service from Marseille to Constantine. The company will offer more than 35,000 seats on this new route.

This second route to Algeria is in addition to the existing Marseille – Oran route. The route, launched by Volotea on 16 December 2021, with two flights per week, has been very popular with a 95% load factor and an 81.5% passenger recommendation rate between 16 December 2021 and 22 March 2022. On the strength of this success, Volotea will increase the frequency of its route to Oran to three days a week from 11 April (Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays) then to five days a week from 18 April (Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays).

Volotea is the second-largest airline departing from Marseille-Provence airport in terms of destinations served, with more than 20 routes offered to France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia and Algeria.

Tickets are available for sale in France on the Volotea website: www.volotea.com and through all distribution channels. In Algeria, customers will be able to book their flights at travel agencies.

In 2022, Volotea is planning a historic development in Europe and France will now represent 50% of the company’s activity, with a forecast of more than 5 million seats, i.e. more than 54% compared to 2019. The airline, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in France this year, opened a new base in Lille on 1 April 2022. Volotea intends to play a major role in the economic and social development of the territories, notably by creating jobs in the regions where it operates with more than 150 new indirect local jobs, and a total of more than 600 Volotea employees in France in 2022.

“We are very pleased to announce the launch of a second Algerian destination from Marseille-Provence airport, which is a very important base for Volotea. This new route to Constantine is in addition to the Marseille – Oran route. These two routes illustrate our ambition to develop on the French market. More than 10,000 passengers have chosen to travel with us between Marseille and Oran since its launch, proving the need for the route and the response we provide to travellers from Marseille, as well as from Algeria“, says Céline Lacroix, Volotea’s International Development Manager.