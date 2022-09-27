A new airline at Brussels South Charleroi and in Belgium: Volotea launches Lyon-Charleroi route

Brussels South Charleroi Airport is delighted to welcome Volotea to Charleroi as of 21 December. With the arrival of Volotea, Brussels South Charleroi Airport now has 9 different airlines operating on its tarmac. The launch of the new route to Lyon adds to the French destinations offered at the airport.

Volotea’s strategy is to connect Europe’s different regions at competitive prices with the recent Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport continues to grow and now offers more than 245 destinations around the world (137 direct and 109 indirect).

This winter, Brussels South Charleroi Airport will be offering more connections to Europe than any other airport in Belgium, guaranteeing quality, punctuality and reasonable prices that mean that everyone can travel.

“We are delighted to announce the arrival of Volotea at the airport and to be able to start offering our passengers flights between Charleroi and Lyon.

We are constantly expanding our range of destinations to meet the needs of travellers, especially during the festive season.

We hope that the launch of this first route to Lyon marks the beginning of a wonderful adventure with Volotea”, says Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of this new flight to Lyon, which means that we can offer this connection with Belgium for the first time. We are committed to offering our passengers even more choices for their travel, especially during the festive period. This new destination illustrates our ambitions when it comes to growing in France, our main market, as well as Europe as a whole”, explains Céline Lacroix, Volotea’s International Business Development Manager.

Flights between Charleroi and Lyon are now available for sale through all distribution channels and on the Volotea website www.volotea.com.

Charleroi – 27 SEPTEMBER 2022