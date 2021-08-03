Volga-Dnepr and Airbus talk A350 conversion plans at MAKS 2021

On 22nd July 2021, a Volga-Dnepr delegation headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Aleksey Ivanovich Isaikin, held a meeting with Airbus’s top management which was facilitated by the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon.

During the meeting, Alexey Ivanovich was acquainted with Wouter Van Wesche, Executive President in the European Region, Airbus, who hosted the delegates on board Airbus’s A350-1000. The meeting allowed for an understanding of the technological advantages of the aircraft, and provided a forum for discussion on the launch programme for A350 freighter conversions, as a wide-body cargo aircraft solution.

The A350 is distinguished by a number of innovative technologies, including a wing design that helps the aircraft to automatically adapt to certain flight phases, which allows for improved aerodynamics and fuel economics. The fuselage of the aircraft is made of carbon fibre, which, together with the technological design of the aircraft can reduce fuel consumption by 25% compared to other aircraft in the same category.

A significant advantage of an A350 freighter will also be in compliance with the new requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on noise and emissions, which will come into force in 2028.