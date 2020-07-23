Volga-Dnepr Airlines delivers two Mi-8 helicopters for Malaysian fire fighting

Volga-Dnepr Airlines has delivered two helicopters from Almaty, Kazakhstan, to Kuala Lumpur for PT Komala Indonesia to support Malaysian seasonal wildfire-fighting efforts.

The two Mi-8 helicopters, weighing more than 20 tonnes, were delivered together with spare parts, instruments, and accessories by one of Volga-Dnepr’s IL-76TD-90VDs. To optimise the choice of aircraft which Volga-Dnepr Airlines provides to its customers, the helicopters were disassembled to meet loading requirements.

Through thirty years of operating one of the world’s most diverse fleets including An-124-100s, Il-76TD-90VDs, B747-400F/-8Fs, and B737-400SFs/800BCFs – Volga-Dnepr has a unique reputation for air charter transportation of helicopters. Whilst there has been a gradual rise in requirements due to changing environmental demands, Volga-Dnepr also has expertise in delivering helicopters for humanitarian, rescue, and offshore purposes, averaging to now nearly 45 machines carried per year.

Ekaterina Andreeva, Commercial Director for Volga-Dnepr Airlines, commented that “The number of flights we perform on an annual basis for helicopter transportation demonstrates our recognised name in the industry. We work closely with customers and manufacturers to ensure a smooth and safe process for loadings which can be highly technical. From specialised load planning to designing essential loading equipment, to working with dedicated cargo attendants, we ensure there is expert handling from the pre-planning stages through to final delivery.”

Unique to helicopter transportation is the truly global demand in where they are geographically needed. This requires even greater care by Volga-Dnepr in a COVID-19 world when flying such essential cargo. All aircraft are sterilised, and crew is equipped with PPE to maintain safety for all both on board, and at origin and destination.