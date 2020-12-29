Volga-Dnepr Airlines brings its first Antonov An-124-100 back into the skies

Volga-Dnepr Airlines, the expert in super heavy and outsized air cargo transportation, has re-started the An-124-100 commercial operations.

The first plane has taken off after the completion of technical checks and execution of service directives to a full extent.

Konstantin Vekshin, Chief Commercial Director of Volga-Dnepr Group, highlights: “It appears that we have been able to re-start our An-124-100 operations before the end of this year. We are in the process of diligent execution of the service directives, the technical checks are on the right track. As expected, our first An-124-100 is back in the air again. The ultimate return will be incremental and we will still take our time to follow the guidelines reflected in the service directives“.

Volga-Dnepr has taken a thorough approach towards re-launch of An-124 commercial operations to secure the utmost flight safety in line with existing industry and internal standards. The company will be discussing the return to service and availability of An-124 with the customers individually and will keep them and the market informed about the situation.