Russian Ilyushin IL76TD transporting nuclear fuel arrives in Bratislava

In the morning of 1 March, a Volga-Dnepr Airlines Ilyushin IL76TD arrived in Bratislava, Slovakia originating from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, Russia. The Russian aircraft avoided the Ukrainian airspace by flying over Belarus and Poland.

Both Poland and Slovakia closed its airspace for Russian aircraft, but the Russian aircraft, registered RA-76952, was able to operate.

The Slovakian Ministry of Economy helped to ensure the supply of nuclear fuel, which will be used by electric utility company Slovenské Elektrárne (SE). “After the gas and oil, the Slovak economy has another energy supply insured. I am glad that we managed it logistically and I also thank the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport for the excellent coordination in dealing with permits,” said Minister of Economy Richard Sulík.

“Although Slovakia has closed the airspace for Russian flights, in this case, in accordance with the applicable regulations, an exception has been used, which can be applied in the case of humanitarian aid and nuclear fuel,” Sulík said.

The Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic also cooperated in this event with the Polish Minister of Energy Anna Moskwa.