Russian Antonov-124 cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport

The Canadian government has seized a Russian cargo aircraft, an Antonov 124, at Toronto Pearson Airport. The plane has been grounded at the airport since February 2022 and is believed to be owned by a subsidiary of Volga-Dnepr Airlines LLC and Volga-Dnepr Group.

Canada recently imposed sanctions against these entities due to their involvement in the war against Ukraine. The seizure of the plane is part of Canada’s plan to pressure Russia to end its aggression by targeting its economy and limiting access to resources that support the war.

This is the first physical asset seized by Canada under this regime and the second seizure under the Special Economic Measures Act. If the aircraft is forfeited to the Crown, Canada intends to work with the Ukrainian government to redistribute it for compensation, human rights support, international peace and security, or the rebuilding of Ukraine.

Canadian officials have stated that the seizure sends a clear message to Russia about the consequences of its actions and that Canada stands with Ukraine in its fight for freedom.