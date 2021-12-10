ATRAN Airlines introduces a new freighter call from Shenzhen to Cologne/Bonn

ATRAN Airlines, an express freight carrier within Volga-Dnepr Group, launched a new route connecting Shenzhen (China) with Cologne/Bonn (Germany). The flight will be operated on a weekly basis aboard Boeing 737-800BCF.

Shenzhen is one of the major Chinese cities populated by over 17 mln people, a global centre in technology, research, manufacturing, finance and a major transportation port. Being the home of many technology companies, the city is the major exporter of high-tech products, alongside e-commerce, fashion, healthcare and general cargo.

Vitaliy Andreev, General Director of ATRAN Airlines, comments: “Our decision to introduce a connection between Shenzhen and Cologne/Bonn goes in line with our network expansion strategy and follows the needs of our Asian customers amid growing volumes of various types of cargo. This is the second flight ex-China we are offering to Cologne which serves as an excellent alternative EU gateway for many Chinese exporters. Our customer could benefit from direct links ex Xi’an and Shenzhen”.

ATRAN Airlines offers its customers dedicated solutions for transportations of various types of cargo – general, e-commerce, dangerous goods, live animals and others. The company operates a fleet of Boeing 737 freighters and links the cities of China with Russia and Europe. It has recently enlarged its fleet of B737 freighters which now consists of 3 Boeing 737-400SF and 6 B737-800BCF.