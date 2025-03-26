Atran Airlines Antonov An-12BK skids into snowdrift after landing gear failure in Russia

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
20

In the morning of 26 March, an Atran Airlines Antonov An-12BK, carrying registration RA-11371, operated a cargo flight between Sabetta and Novy Urengoy airport in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug of Russia.

During landing, its left landing gear got damaged, causing it to lose control ending up in a snowdrift. FL360aero, an account on social media platform x adds that the left landing gear failed to lock, and the aircraft rolled over during landing. Airport authorities temporarily closed Novy Urengoy Airport.

Onboard were eight crew members; there were no passengers, and no injuries were reported. Ural Transport Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.