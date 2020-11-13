Volga-Dnepr Airlines An-124-100 suffers runway excursion in Novosibirsk following uncontained engine failure

On 13 November at about 12:08 (local time), a Volga-Dnepr Airlines An-124-100 (registered RA-82042) departed Novosibirsk Tolmachevo Airport, Russia towards Vienna, Austria on flight VI4066.

Just after take-off, the aircraft sustained an uncontained engine number 2 failure. The pilots decided to return to Novosibirsk to make an emergency landing. While landing, the aircraft rolled out of the runway. Two minutes after initial take-off.

There were 14 crew members on board.

The Novosibirsk Investigation Department of the West Siberian SUT of the Investigative Committee of Russia has launched a pre-investigation check under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport).

The investigation team is currently inspecting the scene, including the aircraft and other verification activities aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Based on the results of the pre-investigation check, a procedural decision will be made.

Volga-Dnepr issued the following statement:

November 13 – Volga-Dnepr’s An-124-100 ramp freighter aircraft has made an emergency landing in Tolmachevo airport (Novosibirsk, Russia). The captain took the decision to return to the airport of departure due to technical issues and the plane rolled off the runway upon landing. No crew members were injured.

The plane was operating a charter flight from Seoul (South Korea) to Vienna (Austria) with a tech stop in Novosibirsk (Russia) with 84 tonnes of automotive spare parts. The airlines’ technical support crew with essential equipment immediately flew to Novosibirsk to evaluate and rectify any consequences.

“After the emergency landing, all crew members were examined by medical personnel and most importantly none were injured. At the moment we are cooperating with the aviation authorities and Novosibirsk airport with respect to this event and will thoroughly analyze the situation accordingly’, – highlighted Igor Aksenov, General Director of Volga-Dnepr Airlines.

Following footage and images appeared on social media:

