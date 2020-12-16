Volga-Dnepr Group deploys its first Boeing 777F across its worldwide network

Volga-Dnepr Group (which consists of Volga-Dnepr Airlines, AirBridgeCargo Airlines, ATRAN Airlines) phases in its first Boeing 777F. The freighter, which has been recently certified in Russia, will be part of AirBridgeCargo’s (ABC) fleet.

The Boeing 777F, which is to be deployed on Trans-Siberian route, enables ABC to offer optimised delivery options for its customers. It is the largest twin-engine freighter with up to 106 tonnes of payload which complements ABC’s already extensive fleet of Boeing 747Fs and gives more flexibility in terms of special and general cargo transportation.

Tatyana Arslanova, Chief Executive Officer of Volga-Dnepr Group, comments: “We would like to thank our personnel and specialists, partners and customers for this great milestone at the turn of 2021 when airfreight is in high demand, especially for healthcare, e-commerce and essential cargoes transportations”.

Natalia Butrova, Logistics Leader Russia & CIS, GE Healthcare, highlights: “Timely delivery of sophisticated medical equipment stays one of the top tasks during these difficult times. Time-wise, airfreight is the most preferred transportation mode, which, coupled with safety and security, is very important for us. For more than 30 years GE Healthcare has been providing sophisticated diagnostic medical equipment, including computerised tomography and ultrasound systems. Thanks to our partnership the Russian doctors and patients could access essential technologies within the shortest timeframes”.

“2020 has put the air cargo at the front. Air carriers continued delivering much-needed medical cargoes – PPE, vaccines, medicines, medical equipment and other items to combat COVID-19 spread. We are positive that the new freighter type within AirBridgeCargo’s fleet will open new opportunities for other carriers operating to/from Domodedovo airport”, mentioned Igor Borisov, Director of Domodedovo airport.

The first commercial flight between Seoul (South Korea) and Moscow Domodedovo (Russia) has been welcomed by the top management of Volga-Dnepr Group, Boeing Corporation and GE Healthcare. The guests could take a tour around the new plane and watch offloading of medical equipment.