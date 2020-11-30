AirBridgeCargo Airlines steps into COVID-19 vaccine transportation phase

AirBridgeCargo Airlines, part of Volga-Dnepr Group, has accomplished its first COVID-19 vaccine transportation from Beijing (China). The delivery of CanSino’s Covid-19 vaccine has been orchestrated in partnership with UPS/Marken onboard one of the carrier’s Boeing 747 freighter.

A total of 6,000 doses of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine, weighing almost 400 kg, were safely packed into CRЗDO™ XTREME passive temperature-controlled shipping container, stacked and loaded into standard AKE container and delivered under 2-8C temperature regime. As expected, the vaccines will be part of the clinical trials the manufacturer conducts in various countries across the globe.

Casper Pan, Head of healthcare APAC (ABC) and a dedicated Vaccine Task Force within Volga-Dnepr Group, highlights: “It is the defining moment for our Company and Global Healthcare Team. After months of preparations, we are actually stepping into the COVID-19 vaccine transportation phase to deliver these sophisticated pharmaceutical products the whole world relies on as a source which will help all of us to get back to normal. Thanks to the dedication and commitment of our APAC and Global Healthcare Team the first transportation went smoothly and we are ready to leverage the stable flows”.

Yulia Celetaria, Healthcare Director of Volga-Dnepr Group comments: “We would like to thank our customer, UPS, who has been masterminding the transportation with us, going step by step to guarantee that the vaccine efficacy is 100% maintained. We hope for further cooperation through our joint shipments, workshops and follow-up online meetings”.

Together with other carriers within Volga-Dnepr Group ABC, which has successfully reconfirmed its CEIV IATA certification last year, has been strengthening its capabilities in the healthcare sector and vaccine transportations, including through regular shipments of other vaccines, as well as vaccine-related shipments (equipment, vials, injections, etc) which are essential for vaccine production. The company has also aligned regular communications with all the stakeholders to exchange experience and best practice, learn from peers and guarantee safe and efficient transportation of vaccines across the globe.