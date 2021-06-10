AirBridgeCargo Airlines signs three-year contract as the launch customer of WFS’ new cargo terminal at Atlanta Airport

AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC), part of Volga-Dnepr Group, has signed a three-year contract to become the launch customer of Worldwide Flight Services’ (WFS) new cargo terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (H-JAIA).

Under the terms of the agreement, WFS will handle some 9,500 tonnes of cargo annually for AirBridgeCargo, carried onboard approximately 100 Boeing 747-400ERF freighter flights. The contract extends ABC’s partnership with WFS in North America, with WFS already serving handling contracts with the Russian all-cargo airline in New York JFK, George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (IAH), and Dallas/Fort Worth.

“AirBridgeCargo is an important and growing customer of WFS globally. Through multiple contracts in the U.S. and Europe, we are consistently proving our ability to deliver the service excellence ABC demands for its customers, as well as our expertise in supporting the airline’s portfolio of special cargoes services, including for pharmaceuticals and oversized shipments. The airline and its customers are the first to benefit from WFS’ investment in a new cargo terminal and handling systems in Atlanta and we are delighted to welcome them as our launch client,” commented Mike Simpson, EVP Americas at WFS.

“2020 put air cargo at the forefront, showing its ability for resilience and agility. Together with reliable and trustworthy partners, such as WFS is, we are happy to contribute with high-quality services for our customers, both in the USA and beyond, especially for special cargoes, such as healthcare, high-tech and e-com. Together with WFS, we will be able to offer dedicated logistics solutions and a quality level our customers and market expect us to have. Through the capabilities of the new terminal, we will support our existing customers from various industries, as well as attract new ones,” highlighted Caroline Pappas, Director of Sales, North America.

WFS opened its operation at H-JAIA on 15 May 2021 under a 20-year lease agreement with the airport authority for Atlanta’s new Cargo Building C, the first new cargo terminal to open at the airport since the 1980s.

WFS’ 50,000 tonnes capacity Atlanta operation provides airlines and their freight forwarding clients with world-class cargo handling services, supported by WFS’ commitment to the highest international safety and security standards. The new facility incorporates 11 dock doors, drive-up ramp access, and a container bypass system. Multiple charging points are also available for ‘active’ temperature-controlled containers and WFS is also offering services for temperature-sensitive shipments.