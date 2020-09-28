AirBridgeCargo Airlines organises Amsterdam / Hong Kong round-trip with 12 SkyCell containers for vaccines transportation

AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC) has completed complex transportation of 12 SkyCell containers from Hong Kong to Amsterdam (The Netherlands).

The transportation was organised in partnership with UPS Healthcare, a provider of global supply chain solutions and expertise to pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies. Working together, the transportation was planned well in advance as SkyCell 1500C containers needed to be shipped from Europe to Asia in pre-conditioned mode. Once they arrived in Hong Kong, they were loaded with vaccines to be flown back under temperature range +2 to +8°C.

AirBridgeCargo keeps on testing its capabilities for vaccine transportation, trying various loading options. This time SkyCell 1500C containers, weighing more than 10,500 kg, occupied 6 lower forward deck positions and approached an almost maximum possible number of containers per section, which is 14.

‘It is amazing to be part of this complicated process and work under cost-efficient and safe logistics solutions together with our experienced team of logistics practitioners. Powered by a diversified fleet of freighters within Volga-Dnepr Group, we are now analyzing and mapping out all possible scenarios for vaccine transportation, even using technical capabilities of An-124-100 and Il-76TD-90VD’, – commented Yulia Celetaria, Pharma Director, AirBridgeCargo Airlines.

With the healthcare industry being vital as never before, logistics companies are expected to contribute with their speed, efficient and reliable transportation services to guarantee that the global supply chain of life-saving pharmaceuticals remains uninterrupted. AirBridgeCargo has been on the alert with its dedicated services and managed to leverage over 40,000 tons of temperature-sensitive pharma for the first seven months of 2020 which is more than 150% up compared to the same period of 2019.