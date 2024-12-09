Passenger’s desperate attempt to divert Mexican domestic flight to the U.S. thwarted

A 31-year-old man was detained at Guadalajara International Airport after attempting to divert Volaris domestic flight Y4-3041 (Airbus A320 registered N526VL), travelling from Silao to Tijuana, to the United States.

The man, claiming a family member had been kidnapped and his life was threatened if he continued to Tijuana, assaulted a flight attendant and tried to access the cockpit.

The crew acted swiftly, subduing the man and issuing an alert to divert and land in Guadalajara, where he was handed over to authorities. Volaris confirmed that all passengers and crew were unharmed, and the flight resumed to its destination, where it arrived with a delay of 8 hours.

The Mexican Federal Public Ministry and Attorney General’s Office are overseeing the case. The incident highlights the critical importance of adherence to safety protocols in ensuring passenger security.