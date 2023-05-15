Volaris Airbus A320 suffers hail strike during approach Monterrey Airport, Mexico

On 12 May, a Volaris Airbus A320 (registered N518VL) operated domestic flight Y4512 between Tijuana and Monterrey, Mexico when – during approach at the airport of Monterrey – the aircraft suffered a hail strike causing damage to windshield and radome. Subsequently, the crew decided to divert towards the airport of Torreon. 

