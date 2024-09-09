Preliminary report suggests icing may have contributed to deadly Brazil plane crash

A preliminary investigation into the August 2024 crash of a Voepass ATR-72 aircraft in Brazil, which killed all 62 people on board, has identified possible ice buildup on the plane as a contributing factor. Cockpit recordings revealed the copilot mentioned “a lot of icing” during the flight, indicating a potential failure in the aircraft’s de-icing system, though this is not yet confirmed.

The plane, operated by Voepass, spiralled out of control before crashing near Vinhedo, São Paulo. While experts suggest that icing could have distorted the aircraft’s airflow, leading to a loss of control, investigators caution that the crash likely involved multiple factors. The full investigation is expected to take over a year.

Despite the plane and crew having proper certifications, the crash remains unexplained, with severe icing conditions being a key focus of the ongoing investigation.