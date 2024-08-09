Voepass Linhas Aéreas ATR 72-500 crashes near São Paulo, Brazil

The accident occurred early Friday afternoon, August 9, 2024, when an ATR 72-500 twin-engine aircraft carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, a town in the interior of São Paulo state, Brazil. The aircraft, which belonged to Voepass Linhas Aéreas, formerly known as Passaredo, had departed from Cascavel in Paraná and was en route to Guarulhos, a major airport in the São Paulo metropolitan area.

The aircraft involved in the accident was operating flight 2283, identified by its registration PS-VPB. According to the airline, the plane was carrying 58 passengers and 4 crew members at the time of the crash. The exact circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear, and the condition of those onboard has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

In response to the crash, seven teams from the São Paulo Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene to assist with rescue operations. Additionally, local hospitals in Vinhedo and the neighboring town of Valinhos have been alerted and are preparing to receive any potential casualties. The Civil Defense and Military Police are also actively involved in managing the situation on the ground.

As of now, no further details about the cause of the crash or the status of the passengers and crew have been released. Voepass Linhas Aéreas has stated that they are providing support to those affected by the incident, but further information is pending as investigations continue.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. A video of the tragic crash appeared on social media.