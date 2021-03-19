Nose gear of a VivaAerobus Airbus A320 collapsed during backtrack Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
186

On 18 March, a VivaAerobus Airbus A320 was operating domestic flight VIV4343 between Puerto Vallarta and Monterrey, Mexico. During backtrack at Puerto Vallarta’s runway 22, however, the aircraft’s nose gear collapsed. 

Emergency slides were used to evacuate the passengers.

In a written statement, the airline said that all 127 passengers and crew members safely left the aircraft. And confirmed that they took all measures to bring the stranded passengers to their destination as soon as possible.

The airline is now working with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Following images appeared on social media:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.