Nose gear of a VivaAerobus Airbus A320 collapsed during backtrack Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

On 18 March, a VivaAerobus Airbus A320 was operating domestic flight VIV4343 between Puerto Vallarta and Monterrey, Mexico. During backtrack at Puerto Vallarta’s runway 22, however, the aircraft’s nose gear collapsed.

Emergency slides were used to evacuate the passengers.

All 127 on board evacuated via chutes a minute after the nose gear broke and collapsed during a 180-degree turn for line-up on runway 22. pic.twitter.com/vSYZnJtbnP — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 18, 2021

In a written statement, the airline said that all 127 passengers and crew members safely left the aircraft. And confirmed that they took all measures to bring the stranded passengers to their destination as soon as possible.

The airline is now working with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Following images appeared on social media: