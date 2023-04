On 31 March, a VivaAerobus Airbus A320 (registered XA-VAP) received substantial fuselage damage when a catering truck hit the tail during parking at Guadalajara Airport, Mexico. The A320 previously had arrived on flight VB1058 from Mexico City.

According to the airline, the driver of the truck fainted while he was going to refuel another aircraft, which caused the crash against the Airbus. The airline was preparing the next flight: from Guadalajara to Los Angeles, United States.